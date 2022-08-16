WATCH: Dubai Crown Prince takes the London tube; what happens next will leave you surprised

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum was travelling by the London Underground, and one would expect a throng of people clicking selfies with royalty. However, and surprisingly, the Crown Prince went completely unnoticed.

The Crown Prince, who is on a London tour with his family, and has 14.5 million followers on Instagram, shared the photo on the social media platform in which Sheikh Hamdan can be seen standing in the London Tube compartment with his friend. The caption read, "We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored."

Sheikh Hamdan has been joined in his summer holidays by his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and last week shared a touching image showing three generations of his family. The Crown Prince has been documenting his vacation in the United Kingdom.

In another photo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also joined Sheikh Hamdan on vacation in London. The Crown Prince shared a picture with his father and his two children on his Instagram handle.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

A user named sarashakeel wrote in the comment section, "London Tube travelling is so inspirational ! You get to see so much diversity and real human stories 🙌"