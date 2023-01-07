Watch! Man kicked out of plane in Australia after he grabs pilot by collar, verbally abuses him

A passenger was kicked out of a plane in Australia earlier this week for initiating a fight with the pilot. The incident took place at the Townsville airport in Queensland inside a Virgin Australia flight between Townsville to Sydney, wherein a violent passenger grabbed the flight pilot by his shirt collar.

In the video shared online by a fellow traveller on the plane, the passenger can be seen fighting with the pilot. The man even grabbed the pilot by his shirt collar, while other crew members intervened to break up the fight. The person who recorded the video claimed that the passenger was most likely drunk.

The passenger can also be heard hurling abuses. The scuffle lasted for a few seconds, after which the passenger was removed from the plane.

According to a 7News Australia report, the Queensland police officers intervened and took the man out of the airport.

The incident was later reported to the Australian Federal Police.

Virgin Australia in an official statement has said that it follows a zero-tolerance policy for unruly behaviour on flights.

A spokesperson for the airline said, “Incidents are referred to the Australian Federal Police or state police where appropriate."

The Queensland Police and Australian Federal Police are investigating the flight incident.

