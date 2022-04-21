West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard announces retirement from int’l cricket 

West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday late night. He shared a video message on his Instagram account wherein he announced his retirement decision.

Pollard said in his statement posted on social media, “After careful deliberation, I have today decided to retire from international cricket. As is the case for many young persons, it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I am proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20i and ODI forms of the game.”

He also talked about his debut in 2007 under the leadership of the legendary Windies batsman Brian Lara and said that donning “those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly”.

He also thanked selectors, management teams and especially his coach Phil Simmons for seeing potential in him and the faith they had in him throughout his career. Pollard furthermore thanked the West Indies fans and the people of the Caribbean for their support.

He also talked about the sacrifices of sportspersons and underscored, “Sometimes people see the role of a professional cricketer as being something glamorous and while there is that aspect of it, there are many sacrifices that sportsmen have to make to play at an international level.”

The much-feared T20 cricketer also talked at length about the role played by his family during the course of his career.

“Being away from home and family has never been easy, but I can say that I have always had the solid support of my family. My stepfather, mother, sister and other members of my family have stood by me and encouraged me over the years and most certainly helped to mould me into the person I am today while playing this beautiful game that I love. However, words cannot do justice to the unconditional love, and understanding of my dear wife, Jenna and our three children. I have been blessed to have them in my life.”

His Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians posted a picture of Pollard on their official Instagram handle with the caption, “The LLORD has announced his retirement from international cricket. Paltan, what is your favourite Polly Tatya knock?”

The cricket veteran was a part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 but missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 due to injury. Pollard was the captain of West Indies’ limited-over teams and has played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is. The all-rounder was an important part of the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL for several years.

While he is one of the finest T20 player the world has seen, his performance for West Indies remains underwhelming. He scored only 2,706 runs at above 26 and 55 wickets from 123 ODIs along with 1,569 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of over 55. He also took 44 wickets.

