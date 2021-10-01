Woman charged $11 for 'crying' during surgery in US hospital; check out the viral post

A hospital is a scary place. It's filled with seemingly terrifying equipment such as needles, scissors, syringes and much more. It is not uncommon for a patient to have an emotional reaction upon seeing such equipment but one wouldn't expect the hospital to charge a person for crying while undergoing surgery, right? Well, this woman was allegedly charged $11 for showing "Brief Emotion" during a mole removal surgery in a US Hospital.
On September 29, a Twitterati named Midge posted a photo of a hospital bill for her mole removal surgery on Twitter. The now-viral image shows the bill has an absurd charge of "Brief Emotion" attached to it along with other medical expenses. Whatever "Brief Emotion" encompasses, it cost Midge $11 (approximately Rs 817). According to Midge, she was charged extra for crying. They captioned the post, "Mole removal: $223. Crying: extra".
In another tweet, Midge expressed that she was disappointed as she did not get a "sticker". In another one, she asked, "Is a lollipop too much to ask"?
The viral post has attracted a swarm of reactions from other Netizens. Some were cracking jokes on the absurdity of the matter, while a few tried to explain the reasoning behind the absurd charge. The post has received over 1.9 lakh likes and more than 14,000 retweets. Here is what Netizens had to say about the viral post.
