Union Budget 2019: Proud parents! Nirmala Sitharaman's mom, dad attend her first budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's parents attended her maiden budget speech in Lok Sabha Friday. The Finance Minister's father Narayanan Sitharaman worked in Railways while her mother Savitri Sitharaman is a homemaker.

Sitharaman's father is believed to be a very disciplined person, a personality attribute visible in the Finance Minister too.

"Parents of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman - arrive at the Parliament. She will present her maiden Budget at 11 AM in Lok Sabha," tweeted ANI.

Sitharaman will create history today as she will be the first full-time woman finance minister to present a Union Budget. She will start her Budget speech at 11 a.m.

The Finance Minister also met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Friday morning before heading to parliament. The copies of the Budget are brought to the parliament complex before Sitharaman arrives in Lok Sabha to present it.

Expectations are running high as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden budget in Lok Sabha today. This will be her first budget under Modi 2.0 government after a thumping win in elections this year. The Finance Minister has her task cut well to fire up the slowing economy by unveiling structural reforms.

Meanwhile, the biggest challenges facing the economy that is going through a rough patch are dwindling exports, jobless growth, weak domestic consumption, rising NPAs, agri crisis amongst others.

