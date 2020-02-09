Budget 2020: Employer's contribution to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), National Pension System (NPS) and superannuation fund above Rs 7.5 lakh to be taxed
Budget 2020 news: Ministry of Civil Aviation has been allocated Rs 3,797 crore in the Union Budget 2020-21. Here's for more
Union Budget 2020: The FM has earmarked Rs 99,300 crore for Education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crore for Skill Development
Budget 2020: In today's speech, the FM broke her own record and delivered the longest Union Budget speech, which was 159 minutes long
Budget 2020: Budget-making is a complex, long-drawn and highly secretive process that involves the Ministry of Finance, Niti Aayog and other ministries
Budget 2020: The benefit falls under section 80EEA which was introduced by the finance minister in her maiden budget presentation in July last year
Budget 2020: The budget has proposed to tax Indians who are not tax residents in India but are neither tax residents in any other countries
Budget 2020 news: FM Nirmala Sitharaman laid bare the government policy on welfare of women and children apart from the disadvantaged communities. Here's for more
Budget 2020: Presenting her second budget under Modi 2.0, FM Sitharaman said that PAN can now be allotted instantly on the basis of Aadhaar
Budget 2020: Timeline for availing this benefit has been fixed at March 31, 2024, with a minimum lock-in period of three years
- Budget 2020: Now, your EPF will be taxed if...
- Not Vivad, but Vishwas! Direct tax amnesty scheme in Budget aims to clear disputes worth Rs 9.41 lakh crore
- Budget 2020: Rural per capita income may rise up to 5%, but FMCG CEOs sceptical
- Once listed, LIC will be officially bigger than Reliance, TCS
- Healthcare allocation in Budget 2020 5.7% lower than last budget
