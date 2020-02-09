Budget 2020 News, Latest news on Union Budget, India Budget 2020 Breaking News
Budget 2020: Now, your EPF will be taxed if...

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
Budget 2020: Employer's contribution to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), National Pension System (NPS) and superannuation fund above Rs 7.5 lakh to be taxed

 
 

Not Vivad, but Vishwas! Direct tax amnesty scheme in Budget aims to clear disputes worth Rs 9.41 lakh crore

Budget 2020: Sitharaman announces Rs 3,797 crore for Civil Aviation Ministry

Budget 2020 news: Ministry of Civil Aviation has been allocated Rs 3,797 crore in the Union Budget 2020-21. Here's for more
Budget 2020: Govt to create over Rs 2.6 lakh jobs by 2021

Budget 2020: 9 key announcements for India's youth

Union Budget 2020: The FM has earmarked Rs 99,300 crore for Education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crore for Skill Development
Union Budget 2020: Full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2020: In today's speech, the FM broke her own record and delivered the longest Union Budget speech, which was 159 minutes long
Budget 2020: When the Budget leaked! No, not Nirmala's

Budget 2020: Budget-making is a complex, long-drawn and highly secretive process that involves the Ministry of Finance, Niti Aayog and other ministries
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman extends tax holiday for affordable housing by March 2021

Budget 2020: The benefit falls under section 80EEA which was introduced by the finance minister in her maiden budget presentation in July last year
Footwear, furniture, cigarettes get costlier after custom duty hike in Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Sitharaman allocates Rs 30,757 crore to J&K; Rs 5,958 crore to Ladakh

Big blow to NRIs! Modi govt to tax individuals who work in tax-free countries

Budget 2020: The budget has proposed to tax Indians who are not tax residents in India but are neither tax residents in any other countries
Budget 2020: Govt to focus on women, children, disadvantaged classes, says Sitharaman

Budget 2020 news: FM Nirmala Sitharaman laid bare the government policy on welfare of women and children apart from the disadvantaged communities. Here's for more
Budget 2020: Now, get PAN card instantly without filling detailed form

Budget 2020: Presenting her second budget under Modi 2.0, FM Sitharaman said that PAN can now be allotted instantly on the basis of Aadhaar
Sovereign wealth funds' investments on infra to get 100% tax exemption

Budget 2020: Timeline for availing this benefit has been fixed at March 31, 2024, with a minimum lock-in period of three years
Budget 2020 highlights: Tax relief for middle class, LIC IPO, UDAN expansion and more

