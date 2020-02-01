Budget 2020: Sitharaman allocates Rs 30,757 crore to J&K; Rs 5,958 crore to Ladakh

The government has allocated Rs 30,757 crore for the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Budget for 2020-21 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. The government has provisioned Rs 279 crore as the contribution to Union Territory Disaster Response Fund while Rs 30,478 has been allocated for meeting its resource gap, the Budget document said.

Another Union Territory, Ladakh, which was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore in the Budget.In Ladakh, the government has allocated Rs 83.38 crore for rural development, Rs 80.69 crore for public works, Rs 54.07 crore for power, Rs 52 crore for civil aviation and Rs 47.50 crore for tourism sector among others.

The Centre had abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir state under Article 370 on August 5 last year and split it into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

