Economic Survey 2020 LIVE Streaming: Telecast, coverage, when and where to watch

Economic Survey 2020: Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian will present the Economic Survey today, a day before the Union FM Nirmala Sitharman presents the Union Budget 2020 before the Parliament. The Economic Survey is made public after a stamp of approval by the Finance Minister.

Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV will livestream the release of the Economic Survey 2020. Apart from that, you can also watch the Economic Survey 2020 live on BusinessToday.in, India Today TV, IndiaToday.in, AajTak and AajTak.in.

FULL COVERAGE:Union Budget 2020

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an annual report presented by the Finance Ministry. This report details upon the economic progress and issues over the past 1 year. Apart from this, the Economic Survey also focuses on the major developmental schemes presented by the government and their impact. The Economic Survey also discusses significant fiscal developments, inflation, macroeconomic factors and other economic factors in depth. The Survey goes onto provide indicators for economic performance during the fiscal year.

Apart from talking about the developmental schemes and significant fiscal developments, the Economic Survey also talks about the effects of climate change, agriculture and employment on the economy.

