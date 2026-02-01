Union Budget 2026-27 for tourism: IIM-backed training for 10,000 guides, development of 15 heritage sites, eco-trails

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her record ninth consecutive Union Budget speech amid global volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, put tourism at the centre of the government’s employment and growth strategy, linking it directly to job creation, foreign exchange earnings and local economic development.

Announcing the thrust, Sitharaman said, “The tourism sector has the potential to play a large role in the employment generation, forex earnings and expanding the local economy.” The Budget outlines a mix of institution-building, skilling, heritage development, digital documentation and eco-tourism initiatives to strengthen the sector across India.

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A key institutional announcement is the creation of a National Institute of Hospitality. The government will set it up by upgrading the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, with the institute expected to work closely with academia, industry and government to improve training and standards in hospitality.

On the skilling front, Sitharaman announced a structured programme to improve guide quality and tourist experience on the ground. “I also propose a pilot scheme for upskilling 10,000 guides in 20 iconic tourist sites through a standardised, high-quality, 12-week training course in hybrid mode in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management,” she said.

The Finance Minister also said the government will “develop 15 archaeological sites, into vibrant experiential cultural destinations”, including “15 archaeological sites, including Sarnath and Hastinapur”.

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To build a digital backbone for tourism planning and promotion, Sitharaman said, “A national destination digital knowledge grid will be established to digitally document all places of significance, cultural, spiritual and heritage.” The initiative is expected to open up a new layer of employment for local researchers, historians, content creators and technology partners.

The Budget also puts a clear spotlight on nature-based travel and eco-tourism. Sitharaman said, “India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience.” The government will develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, along with new routes in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats.

In addition, special wildlife trails will be created, including turtle trails along nesting sites in Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala, and bird-watching trails around Pulicat Lake.