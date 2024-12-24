Union Budget 2025-26: PM Modi to meet economists, sectoral experts

Union Budget 2025-26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet economists and sectoral experts on Tuesday. Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and other members of the policy think tank will also attend the meeting.

A senior government official said that PM Modi is expected to discuss the views and suggestions of the economists and experts ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman chaired a pre-Budget consultation meeting with states and union territories on December 20. State finance ministers from fiscally-stressed states like Punjab and Kerala have sought remedies from the government.

In the meeting, fiscally-stressed states sought special packages, while state finance ministers requested the Centre to increase allocation for 50-year interest-free loans to aid in long-term infrastructure and capital expenditure.

States also asked the Centre to bear the larger share of the costs associated with land acquisition for infrastructure projects, as well as capex updates and funding for these projects.

BUDGET 2025-26 ON FEBRUARY 1

BSE and NSE said that stock markets will remain open for trading on February 1, Saturday. Stock markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

Trading on February 1 will be conducted during normal hours from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

