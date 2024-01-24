scorecardresearch
Interim Budget 2024: Final stage of preparation commences with Halwa Ceremony

Interim Union Budget 2024, which will be delivered in paperless form, will be presented on 1st February, 2024. All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants, Finance Bill etc will available on the "Union Budget Mobile App".

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of Budget preparation begins. A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of Budget preparation begins.

The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process, was held in North Block on Wednesday in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the "lock-in" process of Budget preparation begins.

Also read: Budget 2024: Paving the path to a $1 trillion real estate industry

Also read: IRFC, IRCON, HAL, BEL shares: Can interim Budget 2024 give railways, defence stocks a shot in arm?

It is bilingual (English and Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament.
 

Published on: Jan 24, 2024, 7:32 PM IST
