RVNL, Ircon, RITES, Jupiter Wagons, Titagarh & IRFC: Railway stocks jump up to 7% ahead of Budget 2025

Railway stocks, budget 2025: As the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her eighth union budget later today, railway stocks were in action in anticipation of some major announcements for the key area. The expansion of the railway network stayed at levels comparable to the previous year, while the addition of rolling stock increased considerably.



The Economic Survey, which was tabled yesterday, noted that 17 new pairs of Vande Bharat trains were introduced to the network, and 228 coaches were produced between April and October 2024. With ample focus expected on the railways sector, railway let counters were surging mostly higher in Saturday's special trade.



Jupiter Wagons surged nearly 7.30 to Rs 430.70 during the trading session on Saturday, with its total market capitalization topping Rs 18,000 crore-mark. Titagarh Rail Systems surged more than 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,087 on Saturday, with its total market valuation nearing Rs 15,000 crore.



Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged more than 3.6 per cent to Rs 203.70 and a total mcap of more than Rs 8,000 crore. Another, smallcap railway counter K&R Rail Engineering surged nearly 5 per cent to Rs 342.70 during the day, but its valuations remained below Rs 1,000 crore mark.



State-run stocks including Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), IRCON International, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), RailTel Corporation of India and RITES were also seen in strong actions. Among the PSU railways pack, RVNL surged more than 5.25 per cent to 501.55 crore with its total market capitalization topping Rs 1 lakh crore mark.



RailTel rallied over 4.7 per cent to Rs 425.75 in the early trade. IRCON International gained 3.56 per cent to Rs 229.45 for the day, while RITES Ltd also posted similar gains to rise to Rs 270.25 levels. IRFC surged more than 3.01 per cent to Rs 155.50 in the early trade. IRCTC rose nearly 2 per cent to Rs 838.35 on Saturday.



Ravi Singh of Religare Broking said the government might allocate higher funds for electrification, high-speed rail, dedicated freight corridors and also for digital transformation.



Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at StoxBox said the outlook for the railway sector remains positive from the Budget's perspective. He has RVNL, BEML and IRFC as his top picks.



On a brokerage front, Antique Stock Broking said that it would be positive for Siemens, BEML, BHEL and Titagarh Rail Systems. Any increase in allocation for Kavach, would be positive for players such as RailTel, HBL Power Systems and Kernex Microsystems.