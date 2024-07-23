scorecardresearch
Business Today
News
Union Budget
Union Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman tweaks income tax slabs for New tax regime, savings up to Rs 17,500

Union Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman tweaks income tax slabs for New tax regime, savings up to Rs 17,500

Budget tax reforms: The limit under the new regime was previously raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in the Union Budget 2023, alongside a hike in the basic exemption limit and a rejig of tax slabs and rates.

Union Budget 2024 illustration Union Budget 2024 illustration

Union Budget: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tweaked the tax slabs to bring some tax relief for the taxpayers. The Budget 2024 has made significant changes to the tax slabs in the New Regime, offering taxpayers an additional chance to reduce their tax liability by up to Rs. 17,500.

Moreover, the standard deduction limit has been elevated to Rs. 75,000, and the family pension deduction has been enhanced to Rs. 25,000 from the previous Rs. 15,000. These modifications are effective for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Currently, there are two tax regimes available to taxpayers. The first is the old tax regime, charactersed by a wide range of deductions and exemptions. The second is the new tax regime, distinguished by a lower tax rate but limited deductions and exemptions, with the exception of the standard deduction.

In this Budget, FM Sitharaman kept the Old Tax regime untouched. 

She brought in some major changes in the New Tax Regime noting that the key feature of the new regime is its reduced tax rate in comparison to the old regime, which still maintains its selection of deductions and exemptions.

New income tax slab announced

Up to 3,00,000: Nil
From 3,00,001 to 7,00,000: 5%
From 7,00,001 to 10,00,000: 10%
From 10,00,001 to 12,00,000: 15%
From 12,00,001 to 15,00,000: 20%
Above 15,00,000: 30%

The tax slabs for Old Tax Regime will remain the same. Here are the tax slabs:

INCOME TAX SLAB (IN RS)    OLD TAX REGIME   
 0-2,50,000    0%    
2,50,001-3,00,000    5%   
3,00,001-5,00,000    5%   
500,001-6,00,000    20%   
6,00,001-9,00,000    20%    
9,00,001-10,00,000    20%    
10,00,001-12,00,000    30%    
12,00,000-15,00,000    30%    
15,00,0001 & Above    30%    

Tax Slabs for FY 2023-24

Tax Rate 

Tax Slab for FY 2024-25

Tax Rate

Upto Rs 3 lakh 

Nil

Upto Rs 3 lakh 

Nil

Rs 3 lakh - Rs 6 lakh

5%

Rs 3 lakh - Rs 7 lakh

5%

Rs 6 lakh - Rs 9 lakh 

10%

Rs 7 lakh - Rs 10 lakh 

10%

Rs  9 lakh - Rs 12 lakh 

15%

Rs 10 lakh - Rs 12 lakh 

15%

Rs 12 lakh - Rs 15 lakh

20%

Rs 12 lakh - Rs 15 lakh

20%

More than 15 lakh

30%

More than 15 lakh

30%

Source: ClearTax

Dipesh Jain, Partner, Economic Laws Practice, said: "While the base exemption limit of INR 3 lakhs has remained unchanged, which was expected to be increased marginally, the 5% tax slab is proposed to be expanded by INR 1L ie INR 3 lakh - 7 lakh from the existing slab of INR 3 lakh - 6 lakh. The highest tax slab of 30% continues to be status quo ie more than INR 15 lakh.  Accordingly, there would be a marginal relief of INR 17,500 for individual tax-payers opting for new regime.  This would further enhance the attractiveness of the new tax regime as compared to the old tax regime, where there are no relaxations proposed."

Published on: Jul 23, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
