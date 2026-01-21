Budget 2026: All about cess, why it is imposed, its types and more. Details here

The Union Budget for FY2026–27 will be presented in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11:00 am marking the first time in India’s history that the Budget is tabled on a Sunday. As the Budget date approaches, attention is turning to cess, a key contributor to government revenues, especially amid a packed assembly election calendar in 2026.
What is cess?
A cess is an additional levy imposed by the Government of India on existing taxes to raise funds for clearly defined objectives. Unlike regular taxes, a cess is not a permanent source of revenue and is generally introduced to meet a particular funding requirement. Once the objective is fulfilled, it may be withdrawn.
The proceeds from a cess are credited to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) but are ring-fenced, meaning they can be used only for the purpose for which the cess was levied. Governments often rely on cess to direct resources towards priority sectors or specific social and developmental initiatives.
Types of cess levied by the Government of India
Other types of cess include a cess on domestically produced crude oil and natural gas to support the oil industry; and the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD), imposed on selected goods to fund disaster-related expenditures.