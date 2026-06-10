Why is India’s obesity drug market thinning despite the GLP-1 rush?

India's obesity drug market may have finally found its blockbuster moment, but the latest numbers suggest the initial rush is beginning to slow.

The country's GLP-1 agonist market, led by Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and Novo Nordisk's semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy, has surged to nearly Rs 2,000 crore. The growth has been fuelled by the launch of lower-cost semaglutide versions by Indian drugmakers, widening access to newer diabetes and obesity treatments.

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According to Pharmarack, the market reached Rs 1,906 crore in the 12 months ended May 2026, up 237% from a year earlier. Tirzepatide accounted for Rs 1,207 crore, while semaglutide contributed Rs 589 crore.

However, the sharp acceleration seen after the launch of semaglutide generics is beginning to moderate. Pharmarack's May data show growth momentum slowing after a strong April, with semaglutide generics showing signs of stabilisation. The research firm says future growth will depend on patient retention, new patient onboarding and affordability.

The development comes at a time when obesity drugs have become one of the most closely watched segments in the pharmaceutical industry. Global demand for GLP-1 therapies has surged, prompting expectations that India could witness a similar boom. Yet industry experts say the obesity segment remains far smaller than its potential.

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The first wave has already arrived

Experts say many patients who were waiting for cheaper alternatives may already have entered the market.

"Eligible patient population is limited. If the patients who could not afford the innovators have got onboarded on generics, then the new patient pool is limited. Also there are dropouts as everyone cannot tolerate the side effects of GLP-1s," said Sheetal Sapale, Vice President, Commercial, Pharmarack.

Her assessment is reflected in the latest market data. Pharmarack believes many patients who were previously unable to afford GLP-1 therapies may already have entered treatment following the arrival of lower-cost generics. Once that demand is absorbed, sustaining the same pace of growth becomes more difficult.

Industry executives also point to inventory dynamics. The launch of semaglutide generics by multiple companies led to strong stocking at distributor and stockist levels during the initial months. As that phase ends, the market is increasingly being measured by actual patient consumption rather than channel stocking.

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"The generic Semaglutide market has also started showing signs of stabilization. Following the entry of 31 companies into this promising segment, the initial launch phase witnessed strong stocking demand at the distributor and stockist levels. However, with the market now maturing, volume uptake has moderated, indicating a transition towards a more sustainable and balanced growth pattern," said J.S. Shinde, President, AIOCD.

A diabetes market, not yet an obesity market

Despite the excitement surrounding weight-loss medicines, India's GLP-1 market remains largely driven by diabetes treatment.

"India's GLP-1 market is actually growing fast, projected at 22-34% CAGR. But the obesity indication specifically is the laggard," said pharmaceutical analyst Salil Kallianpur.

According to Kallianpur, type 2 diabetes accounts for the largest share of prescriptions. Physicians are more familiar with prescribing GLP-1 therapies for diabetes, referral pathways are built around diabetes management and treatment protocols are already established.

"The physician referral infrastructure and prescriber familiarity are all diabetes-oriented," he said.

The broader pharmaceutical market data support that trend. Anti-diabetic therapies were among the fastest-growing therapy segments in May, expanding 16.8%, while chronic disease therapies continued to drive pharmaceutical market growth.

Another factor is the way generic companies have approached the opportunity. Following semaglutide's patent expiry, several companies launched products into the market, but most entered with type 2 diabetes indications rather than obesity-specific labels.

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Kallianpur noted that Dr. Reddy's Obeda and Glenmark's GLIPIQ were approved for diabetes, while Sun Pharma's Noveltreat remains among the few Indian generic brands carrying a specific obesity indication.

"Most generics are chasing the larger, established diabetes market first," he said.

The obesity boom meets reality

For obesity treatment, affordability remains the biggest hurdle.

Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy in India at monthly prices exceeding Rs 24,000 for higher maintenance doses. Even after generic competition reduced costs, obesity treatment remains expensive for most patients because it requires long-term therapy and recurring monthly expenditures.

Unlike diabetes, obesity treatment receives virtually no reimbursement support. "Unlike diabetes, which has institutional prescription support, obesity pharmacotherapy in India has zero public reimbursement and negligible private insurance coverage," Kallianpur said.

Retaining patients is also proving difficult. Side effects, treatment costs and the long-term nature of therapy contribute to discontinuation rates, limiting repeat purchases.

Access remains concentrated in urban centres with endocrinologists and obesity specialists, while diabetes management benefits from a much broader physician network. Obesity also continues to face a perception challenge, with many patients and physicians still viewing lifestyle modification as the primary intervention before drug treatment is considered.

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That combination of high costs, limited reimbursement, specialist shortages and treatment dropouts has kept the obesity segment smaller than many expected despite India's large burden of metabolic disease.

Rajiv Singhal, General Secretary, AIOCD, said the broader pharmaceutical market continued to be supported by strong demand in chronic therapies, particularly anti-diabetic medicines.

"The Indian Pharmaceutical Market recorded healthy growth in May 2026, primarily driven by strong demand in chronic therapy segments such as cardiac, anti-diabetic, and anti-asthmatic medicines," he said.