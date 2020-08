German luxury carmaker Audi that made its name in India with its SUVs a decade ago, launched its most powerful SUV, the RS Q8. The SUV is a sportier coupe version of its biggest SUV till date, the Q8 and can sprint to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. It is powered by a 4 litre twin turbo petrol engine, with maximum power output of 600 bhp and torque of 800 NM. Watch the video for more.

