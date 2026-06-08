A six​​​​​​​-figure salary wasn't enough? Bengaluru techie's weekend side hustle gets internet talking

A viral social media post about a Bengaluru Rapido rider has struck a chord online after a passenger discovered that the man ferrying him across the city was also a software engineer with a six-figure salary. The unexpected encounter has since fuelled conversations about rising living costs, financial goals and why some professionals are taking on extra work despite earning well.

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A ride that turned into a conversation

The story was shared on X by a user who booked a Rapido ride to Bannerghatta.

According to the post, the rider initially spoke in Kannada before switching to English after realising the passenger was not fluent in the language. During their conversation, the rider asked the passenger about his profession.

“I told him I'm a software engineer,” the passenger wrote.

Today, while traveling to Bannerghatta, I booked a Rapido.



The rider, a 35-year old, started speaking in Kannada, realized mine wasn’t great, and switched to English. He asked what I do, and I told him I’m a software engineer.



Then he told me he’s also a software developer at… pic.twitter.com/wCfgB6Vb8D — Shabaz (@Shabaz1406) June 6, 2026

The response came as a surprise.

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The Rapido rider revealed that he too worked as a software developer at a multinational company and earned a six-figure salary. However, he also spent his weekends driving for Rapido.

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Why he works weekends

The rider explained that he is married, has a young child and wants to create greater financial security for his family.

The conversation left the passenger reflecting on the financial realities of life in India's largest cities.

“It genuinely made me think. If someone with a good tech job and a six-figure salary still feels the need for a weekend side hustle, how expensive has life become in Bangalore and other Tier-1 cities?” he wrote.

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Internet reacts

The post quickly gained attention, with users offering different perspectives on the situation.

One user said Bengaluru's soaring rents and hefty security deposits may be pushing many professionals to seek additional income streams. The user pointed out that tenants are often required to pay several months' rent upfront as a deposit, making housing costs particularly challenging even for those earning high salaries.

A second user noted that side hustles are not always driven by necessity. According to the comment, some people prefer to save their primary income for long-term goals while using earnings from additional work to manage everyday expenses.

Another user shared a similar experience, recalling a conversation with an IT operations engineer who drove an auto-rickshaw in his spare time. The engineer reportedly said he enjoyed meeting different people and found the experience personally fulfilling.