 'India is witnessing a V-shaped recovery', says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

'India is witnessing a V-shaped recovery', says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian

September 1, 2020

India's GDP has contracted by 23.9 per cent.It is the worst fall since 1996. This is one of the worst contractions in economic growth recorded since India started releasing quarterly reports. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian discussed the latest GDP figures, saying the worst was behind India and the country would witness a V-shaped recovery. Watch the full interview.

Also Read: Which top economies have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19?



