LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 24: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG and PNG rates continue to remain steady across India despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia nearing an end. Domestic LPG rates have remained stable since June 7, when the prices of a 14.2 kg cylinder were hiked by ₹29, bringing the price to roughly ₹942 in Delhi. Commercial LPG rates were last raised on June 1 by ₹42, and PNG rates have also been stable since early June. CNG was hiked by ₹2 per kg on May 26, and there has been no change in the rates since then.

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At present, US President Donald Trump claimed that 19 million barrels of oil flowed out of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

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"Oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. While Iran declared that Hormuz was closed over the weekend, the US Central Command said that the strategic waterway remained open to ships, triggering confusion.

Brent Crude is trading at $76.15 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate Crude is trading at $72.29 per barrel on Wednesday. The US on Monday formally waived sanctions on Iranian oil for 60 days after the memorandum of understanding was agreed by Washington and Tehran last week.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 23

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 23

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

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CNG prices across major cities on June 23

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 22

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Meanwhile, LPG supplies are being closely monitored amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

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While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.