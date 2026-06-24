Bengaluru vs Hyderabad: From brutal heat to luxury cars; Redditor’s five-month comparison divides internet

Five months into living in Hyderabad, a Reddit user decided he had enough material for a verdict. Taking to the platform, he wrote, "It's been five months since I moved to Hyderabad, and here is my comparison," before laying out a detailed, occasionally blunt comparison with Bengaluru — covering electricity, roads, weather, food, traffic, people, and money.

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Power cuts and manholes

The first thing that struck him was electricity, or the lack of reliability around it. He said living in Hyderabad made him realise "how bad life would be without electricity," claiming that power cuts during summer were frequent enough that he felt he "would die of heatstroke" in his room.

Infrastructure didn't fare much better in this comparison. "The roads don't have potholes, but they do have manholes that are not properly covered. Half-covered manholes can lead to hospitalisations if you don't watch the road properly," he wrote. He added that while Bengaluru is notorious for its potholes, he doubted they would land anyone in a hospital.

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Weather, food, and the people

He didn't hold back on Hyderabad's summers either. "Summers can be extremely hot, and without air conditioning, rooms can become unbearable," he wrote, contrasting it with Bengaluru, which he described as more "peaceful and pleasant" during the same season.

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Food was where Hyderabad won decisively. He said there was "no comparison with Bangalore" — though he did note the food tended to be quite spicy. On people, he found Hyderabad's residents "super friendly," and said Hindi was widely understood, though English was spoken less than in Bengaluru.

Traffic, money, and supercars

On traffic, he gave Hyderabad the edge in management, though he acknowledged peak-hour travel could still take a while. He also observed more supercars and luxury vehicles on Hyderabad's roads than in Bengaluru, adding, "People here seem to make a lot of money."

How the internet responded

The post, titled "Hyderabad vs Bengaluru," drew a wave of reactions. One user pushed back on the timing of his experience: "You came to Hyderabad at possibly the worst time, when the weather was unusually bad. I have been living here for the past 30 years, and I have never experienced summers like this before." Another offered a more measured take: "I would say that the overall experience depends more on the area where you lived in both cities rather than on a broad comparison between the two cities."