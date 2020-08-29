 Musk's net worth tops $100 bn; COVID-19 vaccine in India to be a $6 bn market : News Reel: Business Today
August 29, 2020

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk's net worth topped $100 billion on Friday, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list; Coca-Cola Co on August 28 said it would nearly halve its operating units and offer voluntary separation to 4,000 workers including in the United States; The market for coronavirus vaccine in India could potentially be $6 billion in terms of sales for the coming three years. Watch this and more on News Blast.

