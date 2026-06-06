‘Power & dominance are valued...’: Viral video sparks debate on everyday life in India

Is being kind a disadvantage in India? A viral video by a social media influencer has reignited a debate on whether politeness and good behaviour are increasingly viewed as signs of weakness rather than strength. The video, which has struck a chord with thousands online, argues that many Indians often receive fair treatment only when they become aggressive, confrontational, or forceful.

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A thought-provoking social media video is sparking conversations across India after an influencer claimed that “kindness is seen as weakness” in everyday life.

In the now-viral clip, the influencer argues that people who are polite, patient, and considerate often find themselves ignored, exploited, or taken for granted. According to him, basic decency frequently fails to deliver results, while those who raise their voices, create pressure, or adopt a more assertive attitude are more likely to receive attention and fair treatment.

In the now-viral clip, the influencer argues that people who are polite, patient, and considerate often find themselves ignored, exploited, or taken for granted. “People don’t respond to kindness, they respond to power,” he claims. This mindset, he says, pushes many to chase positions of power, especially in politics or government jobs, not always for public service but as a survival tool in everyday life.

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The remarks have resonated with many social media users, who shared similar experiences from daily interactions with customer service providers, government offices, workplaces, and public institutions. Several users agreed that being courteous often leads to delays and indifference, while being demanding appears to produce quicker outcomes.

The influencer further suggested that this behaviour reflects a broader societal problem, where power and dominance are frequently valued more than empathy and cooperation. He argued that individuals are often forced to compromise on their moral values simply to ensure they are treated fairly.

The video has also triggered a wider discussion on social norms and public behaviour in India. While many viewers supported the influencer’s observations, others disagreed, saying that kindness and civility remain important values that should not be abandoned because of systemic shortcomings.

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As the debate continues online, the viral clip has touched on a familiar frustration for many Indians: whether being respectful is enough in a system where assertiveness often appears to command greater attention.