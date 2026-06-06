India's FY26 GDP growth hits 7.7%, Q4 expansion at 7.8% surprises on the upside: SBI Research

India's economy delivered a stronger-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, with GDP growth accelerating to 7.8%, helping annual growth for FY26 rise to 7.7%, according to an SBI Research Ecowrap report. The growth momentum was supported by robust services activity, strong industrial performance, rising private investment, and improving consumption trends.

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The report described the Q4 performance as a "pleasant surprise," noting that India's economy has shown resilience despite global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Gross Value Added (GVA), a key measure of economic activity, grew by 7.9% in Q4 FY26 and also averaged 7.9% for the full fiscal year, while Core GVA expanded by a strong 9.7%.

The services sector remained the primary growth engine, expanding 9.9% in Q4 FY26. Within services, the category comprising trade, hotels, transport, communication and broadcasting services recorded a sharp 12.5% growth, while financial, real estate and professional services grew 10.4%.

Industrial activity

Industrial activity also remained robust. Industry grew 7.3% in the March quarter, led by 8.4% growth in construction and 7.3% growth in manufacturing. Manufacturing growth for the full year stood at 10.7%, reflecting continued strength in value-added production.

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Investment announcements

SBI Research highlighted a significant improvement in investment activity. Private investment announcements rose to ₹56 lakh crore in FY26, up from ₹37 lakh crore in FY25, while total investment announcements touched a record ₹80 lakh crore. The manufacturing sector accounted for nearly 29% of new investment proposals, followed closely by the power sector.

Consumption indicators also improved. Private final consumption expenditure growth recovered to 7.7% in FY26, while gross fixed capital formation increased 8.2%, the highest level recorded under the new GDP series.

GDP methodology

According to SBI Research, the revised GDP methodology is also providing a better picture of India's informal economy. Around 7.9 crore enterprises registered under ASUSE contribute nearly 12% of overall GVA, with formalisation, digitisation and improved credit access helping boost productivity and growth.

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Looking ahead, the report remains optimistic about India's growth prospects. High-frequency indicators for April and May suggest above-average economic acceleration, raising the possibility that Q1 FY27 growth could exceed the RBI's forecast of 6.6%. SBI Research believes India will continue to be the world's fastest-growing major economy in FY27, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a resilient financial sector and sustained investment momentum.

The report also projected that nominal GDP growth could rise to 12.5%-13% in FY27, higher than the Budget estimate of 10%, if inflation and GDP deflator trends remain elevated.