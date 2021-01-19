Experts discuss ways by which govt could spur growth of the economy

DK Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL, Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, Mukesh Butani, Managing Partner, BMR Legal Advocates, Prof. Gourav Vallabh, Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson, BJP on Economic Affairs, spoke about how the government should aim to spur growth. Watch them in conversation with Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today.

