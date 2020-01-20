We are optimistic about India in the long run: Oliver Tonby, chairman of McKinsey, Asia

Oliver Tonby, chairman of McKinsey, Asia, spoke to India Today's Rahul Kanwal about the growing dominance of Asia in the world. He also stressed that the world was realistically optimistic about India and elaborated on the reasons for the optimism. India has the maximum number of people coming out of poverty and into the consuming class, among all countries. Technology disruption is helping India too. India also has more unicorns than Germany. Those unicorns are getting to unicorn status faster than anywhere else in the world. India has more STEM graduates than any other country in the world. Watch the video for his views on the India story.

