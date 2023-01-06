Davos 2023: Technology, digital solutions can bridge gaps in women's health, says World Economic Forum

Gender inequality in the health sector has been a point of concern in many countries. Despite healthcare developments in the past few decades, many countries have reported wide gaps in research and treatment accessibility to women, who struggle for adequate maternal and menstrual health, as well as for conditions that present different treatments.

In a blog post published earlier this week, the World Economic Forum noted that these gaps can result in major health issues and disparities in treatment that are largely preventable. Even the World Bank has stated that women don’t have equal opportunity, representation, and quality of life – nor do they have equality in health. More than 5 million women, children, and adolescents die from preventable health conditions every year.

Talking about the Covid-19 outbreak, the World Bank noted that the pandemic saw limited women’s ability to seek healthcare. Women are less likely to be vaccinated against Covid-19 than men, especially in low-income countries. Oxfam International in a report too stated that women globally lost more than 64 million jobs in 2020 and at least $800 billion in earnings — and these gaps have widened as the pandemic dragged on longer.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that same pattern but reported that this pattern can be found in the developed countries too. In a 2016 study, WHO noted that although women in the European Union live longer than men, they spend more of their lives in poor health.

What are the hurdles?

Among the major roadblocks, lack of access to essential health services has been identified as a primary cause that might have long-term implications to the health and well-being of women and their children.

The World Bank reported that to close the gender inequality addressing social issues like gender-based violence (GBV), which reached an alarming level during lockdowns and costs the global economy around 2 per cent of GDP yearly, is equally crucial to improving the health of women and their children.

Solutions in hand

In the blog post, WEF said that digital solutions and the rise of consumer tech offer hope, particularly in supporting maternal health. Advancements in technology can also bring about a change from making a difference in obstetrics and gynaecology to cardiology and cancer care. Remote fetal monitoring in the home, low-cost hand-held ultrasounds, and apps that provide access to on-the-go blood pressure measurements are game-changers for at-risk pregnancies and are empowering clinicians and communities around the world, the intergovernmental body reported.

The WEF added that the private sector has a responsibility to collaborate closely with policymakers to increase funding and ensure more clinical studies include women.