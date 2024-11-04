Brampton temple attack: India asks Canada to ‘prosecute those involved in violence’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the violence by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton on November 4. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the Canadian government to prosecute those involved in the violence.

“We condemn the violent acts by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are safeguarded from such attacks. We expect that those responsible for the violence will be held accountable,” he stated.

Jaiswal expressed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, affirming that the efforts of Consular officers to assist Indian and Canadian citizens would not be hindered by threats or violence.

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with attendees at the temple, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to condemn the violence, affirming that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

On November 3, Peel Regional Police reported that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha Temple, with unverified social media videos showing demonstrators waving Khalistan-supporting banners.

The videos depicted fights and confrontations on the temple grounds, as reported by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

In a post on X, Trudeau thanked local authorities for their prompt action in protecting the community and investigating the incident.

“The violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today is unacceptable. Every Canadian should be able to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for their swift response to protect the community and investigate this incident,” he wrote.

The attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple drew widespread condemnation from Canadian politicians, including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.

“It is completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. The Conservatives unequivocally condemn this violence. I will unite our people and put an end to the chaos,” Poilievre posted on X.

In a statement, the Indian High Commission said, “We witnessed a violent disruption today (November 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.”

The statement continued, “We are also very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, for whom such events are organized. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue over 1,000 life certificates to Indian and Canadian applicants.”

Relations between India and Canada have been strained since Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations last September of potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which New Delhi has labelled as “absurd”.