‘Mass deportations now!’: Canadian shares video of garbage scattered on snow, blames ‘Indian international students’ 

A video from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, featuring a pristine, snow-covered neighborhood tarnished by heaps of garbage bags has sparked widespread outrage and heated online debates.

A user by the name of Chris shared the clip on X (formally twitter) and wrote, “Indian International Students destroying communities across Canada”.

Related Articles

The man lamenting the state of his once-beautiful neighbourhood, while showing the garbage-strewn area. He can be heard saying, “This is the neighbourhood I grew up in. It used to be a beautiful neighbourhood. It used to be a really good place to live.” He called the scene “just disgusting.”

Indian International Students destroying communities across Canada pic.twitter.com/ZyOF9Q2Uc1 — Chris 🇨🇦 (@Chris987612345) December 22, 2024

The post received a flood of reactions. Many social media users swiftly blamed Indian international students fueling a surge of criticism towards migrants, especially those from India.

“You import Indians, you become India. Good luck, Canada,” one user commented. Another wrote, “This is normal for Indian people. They’re used to living in sh*t.” A third user added, “It’s in their culture to be filthy.”

Another user wrote, “I moved from northern Ontario- a few hours from the Sault- this is everywhere. We have become a slum.”

A user attributed all the garbage to more number of people in homes. “All the garbage they produce is because they pack 10 people in their homes. I live with five friends in a university house and we have a lot of garbage, but we take care of it every week and we never have a buildup like this. If they put in any effort this would not be a problem,” the person wrote.

Canada has announced a significant change in its Express Entry System, which will come into effect after spring next year, 2025. As per the revised rules, candidates applying for permanent residency (PR) will not get additional points for their job offers. The move is likely to impact Indians who seek to apply for permanent residence in Canada next year.

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship online system that is used to manage immigration applications of skilled workers from programs including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Canadian Experience Class, as well as parts of the Provincial Nominee Program.