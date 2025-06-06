Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday confirmed that he will attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, later this month, following an official invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit will be held in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, from June 15 to 17.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his satisfaction in speaking with Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada. He extended congratulations on Carney's recent election win and appreciated the invitation to the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.

Emphasising the close relations between the two nations, Modi characterised India and Canada as dynamic democracies with strong people-to-people connections. He underscored the commitment of both countries to collaborating with renewed energy, fueled by mutual respect and shared goals.

“Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” said Modi on X.

Modi closed by expressing his enthusiasm to meet PM Carney and other international leaders at the Summit, indicating an ongoing dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation and global partnerships.

Carney, a former central banker and climate finance advocate, assumed the role of Canada's Prime Minister following his leadership in guiding the Liberal Party to success in the recent general election.

The G7 comprises seven of the world’s most advanced economies—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In addition to the core members, the summit is also attended by the European Union, along with invitees such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank.

The upcoming 51st G7 Summit is scheduled to be held from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Canada, which will be the second time the town has hosted this global gathering since 2002. This year's summit holds particular significance as it aligns with the 50th anniversary of the G7.

Under the leadership of Carney, the summit is scheduled to address various pressing issues, including global peace and security, economic resilience, climate action, and digital transformation. In addition to India, guest nations invited to participate in the summit include Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine.