Dubai to host Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit on April 12-13, UAE minister to be chief guest

UAE minister of Tolerance & Co-Existence, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, will be the chief guest at Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit to be held in Dubai on 12 & 13 April this year as part of the Dubai Expo. The summit has official patronage of the Ministry of Tolerance & Co-Existence.

More than 72 leaders, including Nobel Peace Laureates, royalties, sports champions, religious leaders, industrialists, chief justices, film stars and beauty queens will participate in the summit addressing issues relating to justice, love and peace. "We aim to gather global thought leaders on a common platform so as to create a more just, loving, & peaceful world," said Chairman Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala.

This summit is the first in a continuous series of annual meets to be held around the same time in Dubai. It also marks the launch of the "I am Peacekeeper" movement that targets a million peacekeepers by September 21. The summit aims to be the world's largest private summit on justice, love & peace with 2,800 delegates (peacekeepers).

An official event will conclude with an awards ceremony on 13 April where 28 awards will be conferred among 84 nominees.

Do register yourself as a Delegate ( Peacekeeper ), where the sun shines with glory in the day, & the moon sparkles with its stars in the night, & witness a sweet, special, sensitive, sociable, sensible, sagacious, & satisfying event. Some occasions are just not to be missed.

where every smile counts_ # JusticeLovePeaceSummit