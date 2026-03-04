Ecuador, US launch Joint operations against ‘Narco-Terrorists’ in Ecuador

Ecuador and US forces began joint operations targeting what they described as designated terrorist organisations involved in drug trafficking, the US military’s Southern Command said on Tuesday, according to a report by BBC.

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In a brief statement on X, the Southern Command said the operations are aimed at tackling illicit drug trade but did not share operational details.

The move follows comments by Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, who said the US is among several “regional allies” supporting a “new phase” in Ecuador’s fight against drug cartels.

Noboa has said that nearly 70% of the world’s cocaine passes through Ecuador’s major ports, turning the country into a strategic hub for trafficking networks. Ecuador shares borders with Colombia and Peru — the world’s top cocaine-producing nations — making it especially vulnerable to organised crime.

The latest operations come months after voters rejected a proposal to allow foreign military bases to return to the country.

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The referendum result was seen as a setback for Noboa, who is considered a close ally of US President Donald Trump and has made cracking down on organised crime a key priority.

On Monday, Noboa met senior US defence officials in Quito, including Southern Command chief Francis Donovan and Mark Schafer, who head US Special Operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean. According to Ecuador’s government, the talks focused on intelligence sharing and improving coordination at airports and seaports.

“Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere,” the US Southern Command said.

The announcement also comes three months after Washington temporarily deployed Air Force personnel to the former US base in the port city of Manta.

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Drug trafficking in the region remains a key concern for the US. Since September, the Trump administration has carried out more than 40 lethal strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.

In January, the US seized Venezuela’s then-President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of “narco-terrorism” and helping move “thousands of tonnes” of cocaine to the US.

Last month, Trump met Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House after months of tensions over drug flows. Trump has repeatedly accused Petro’s government of failing to curb trafficking and has suggested that expanded strikes could also target Colombia.