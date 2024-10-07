Israel-Iran War: Tehran lifts flight restrictions, Yoav Gallant says 'everything on the table' to respond to Oct 1 missile attack

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation on Monday lifted the flight restrictions after conditions were deemed safe. The authorities previously cancelled flights citing operational restrictions. A spokesperson for the organisation previously said that flights from all of Iran's airports will be cancelled from 9pm on Sunday till 6am on Monday.

"After ensuring favourable and safe flight conditions by the Civil Aviation Organisation, all announced restrictions are removed and airlines are allowed to carry out flight operations," as per Iranian state media.

Iran's precautionary move also came on the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks by Gaza-based militant outfit Hamas on Israel. At least 1,200 people, including civilians attending a music festival near the Gaza Strip, were killed in the attacks and around 250 people were taken as hostages by Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday declared that all options were retaliation against the Jewish nation's enemy Iran. During an interview with Fox News, Gallant said: "At the moment, everything is on the table."

"Israel will respond to the unprecedented Iranian attack in the manner of our choosing, and at the time and placer of our choosing." During this interview, he also said that the Israeli forces are eyeing all options to respond to Tehran's attacks against Tel Aviv including striking Iranian nuclear instalments.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden told reporters previously that he wouldn't support an Israeli strike against Iran's nuclear facilities. Biden, however, said that Tel Aviv had the right to act "proportionately" against Iran.

Vice President Kamala Harris, currently in the contest against Donald Trump to get the Oval Office, vowed to send "additional assistance" worth $157 million to Lebanon, which, according to her, is "facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation."

On October 1, Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel to retaliate the killing of commanders of its proxy militant groups including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. In September this year, Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

Days before his killing, Israeli intelligence forces launched sophisticated attacks against Hezbollah by targeting their pagers and walkie-talkies, leading to more than 550 casualties.