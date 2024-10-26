Israel launches airstrikes on Iran, shuts airspace; region braces for response from Tehran

Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday targeting what it called military assets in Iran, marking a swift response to a missile attack from Iran on October 1. Israeli military sources described the strikes as "precise" but offered no further details on the targets.

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” an Israeli military statement said. “Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”

Residents in Tehran reported hearing a series of explosions, with Iran's state-run media initially attributing the sounds to air defense systems. One Tehran resident described at least seven blasts, saying they shook the surrounding area.

Amid the escalation, Syria reported its air defenses had targeted “hostile objects” in its airspace, suggesting a broader regional impact. The attack on Iran unfolded shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a diplomatic tour in the Middle East, where U.S. officials urged Israel to contain the conflict and avoid Iranian nuclear facilities.

The White House acknowledged the Israeli strikes, with National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett stating, “We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran.” He declined to provide further details, directing questions to Israeli authorities.

The airstrikes followed Israel's pledge for a firm response to Iran's missile strike, which Tehran had justified as retaliation for Israeli actions against Hezbollah, its ally in Lebanon. The two countries, adversaries since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, have engaged in a prolonged shadow conflict, which has recently escalated into more overt confrontations.

Iran's civil aviation authority has since closed its airspace until further notice. Flight tracking reports show several civilian aircraft rerouting from Tehran around the time of the strikes.

This decision to target Iranian military assets came after extensive deliberations in Israel’s security cabinet, following consultations with U.S. officials, including a call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden.