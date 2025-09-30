'Offers a genuine path to peace': Top security expert backs Trump's Gaza peace plan

International security expert John Spencer has described a new 20-point plan as the most comprehensive proposal yet for ending the war in Gaza and laying the groundwork for long-term peace.

Spencer, who also serves as the Chief of War Studies at the Madison Policy Forum, wrote in a long post on X (formerly Twitter) that the plan directly addresses Israel’s stated objectives in its campaign against Hamas — including the immediate release of hostages, the demilitarisation and deradicalization of Gaza, the establishment of a Hamas-free governing structure, and long-term security guarantees for Israel.

Another key provision is the deployment of an international stabilization force in Gaza, with backing from Arab, Muslim, and international partners. "Crucially, the plan secures at least some level of buy-in from Arab, Muslim, and international partners for the deployment of an international stabilization force in Gaza," he mentioned.

As per Spencer, this would remove the Israel Defense Forces from the role of long-term stabilizer while preventing Hamas from embedding itself within civilian areas — a strategy central to its survival.

In my view, the 20-point plan is the most comprehensive proposal put forward to date for both ending the war and setting durable conditions for peace.



— John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) September 29, 2025

What distinguishes the proposal, he said, is its dual focus on security and peace.

“It directly addresses the real concerns of the Palestinian people, including assurances against forced displacement, a clear path forward for governance, and international support for rebuilding,” Spencer noted. The framework envisions an external panel overseeing reconstruction and rules out the involvement of the Palestinian Authority until it undertakes meaningful reforms.

Spencer also pointed out that the plan anticipates Hamas potentially rejecting all terms. By explicitly accounting for this possibility, he argued, the proposal gains credibility compared to earlier initiatives that did not account for obstruction.

Despite calling the plan significant, Spencer acknowledged outstanding questions: the composition of the proposed “Board of Peace,” the countries willing to contribute troops to the stabilization force, the role of regional partners in enforcing compliance, and how reforms within the Palestinian Authority would be verified.

“These uncertainties are real, but they do not diminish the plan’s significance,” Spencer said. “For all the questions it leaves open, the 20-point plan answers far more than any other proposal to date.”