Ceasefire, buffer zone, and warning to Hamas: Inside Trump's peace plan for Gaza

US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled a 20-point plan to put an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Israel has accepted the proposal, and several global leaders, including those from India, Canada, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, have expressed support.

WHAT IS TRUMP'S 20-POINT GAZA PEACE PLAN?

The plan, as reported by the New York Times, aims for an immediate ceasefire and outlines steps for transforming Gaza’s governance and security. The peace plan introduced by Trump calls for Gaza to become a “de-radicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours”.

The proposal seeks redevelopment for the “benefit of the people of Gaza”. It also calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages, alive and deceased, by Hamas within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement.

The peace plan also stated that during this time, military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardments, would be suspended, and battle lines would remain frozen until conditions were met for a complete staged withdrawal.

Once Hamas releases all the hostages, Israel will release 250 prisoners put on life sentences and at least 1,700 Gazans, including women and children, detained after October 7, 2023. "For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans."

Gaza would be governed under a temporary transitional arrangement: “Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza.”

The plan requires that Hamas and its factions have no role in Gaza's governance, “directly, indirectly, or in any form”.

In addition, a panel of experts will develop a Trump economic development plan to rebuild and revitalise Gaza. "Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza."

It further mentions that a special economic zone would be established with preferred tariff and access rates that will be negotiated with participating countries. "No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza."

Furthermore, it states that Israel would not occupy or annex Gaza.

"As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the Unites States, with the objective of a secure Gaza that no longer poses a threat to Israel, Egypt, or its citizens. Practically, the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement they will make with the transitional authority until they are withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat."

If Hamas delays or rejects the proposal, aid will proceed in IDF-to-ISF–handed terror-free areas. An interfaith dialogue will promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence, highlighting the benefits of peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.

As Gaza’s redevelopment progresses and PA reforms are implemented, conditions may emerge for a credible path to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. The US will facilitate dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to define a political horizon for peaceful coexistence.