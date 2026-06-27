5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, second quake in two days

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Saturday, just hours after a 5.3-magnitude tremor shook the country on Friday evening, adding to concerns over heightened seismic activity across several parts of the world. The latest quake comes as Venezuela continues to grapple with the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes that have killed hundreds and left tens of thousands missing.

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According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Saturday's earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometres. No immediate reports of casualties or major damage were available.

Pakistan is among the world's most earthquake-prone countries because it lies along the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to active fault lines, while Punjab and Sindh also face seismic risks.

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The latest tremor follows a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Pakistan on Friday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), making it the second moderate earthquake to hit the country within 24 hours.

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Venezuela rescue operations intensify

The Pakistan earthquakes come amid a wave of seismic activity worldwide, with Venezuela facing one of its worst natural disasters in recent history.

The South American nation is still reeling from twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 that struck earlier this week. Authorities said the confirmed death toll had climbed to 920, while more than 3,300 people were injured and over 50,000 people remained missing as rescue teams continued searching collapsed buildings.

Officials have restricted access to La Guaira, one of the worst-hit areas and the epicentre of the destruction, saying heavy traffic and crowds were hampering rescue operations. Entry into the area now requires official permission.

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Residents, however, said many families had begun searching for trapped relatives themselves because of an insufficient number of rescue personnel in the hardest-hit neighbourhoods.

Emergency experts say the first 48 to 72 hours after a major earthquake are critical for locating survivors, although rescue efforts can remain successful beyond that period if those trapped have access to food and water.

Government forces have distributed food and drinking water to survivors, while international rescue teams and humanitarian aid have started arriving. Authorities said 243 people had been rescued by Friday afternoon, but warned that the death toll was expected to rise further as search operations progressed.

International agencies estimate that up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the disaster, including around 2 million residents in Caracas.

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Philippines also records strong tremor

Elsewhere in Asia, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Friday. The region had already been affected earlier this month by a powerful 7.8-magnitude offshore earthquake, which killed nearly 50 people and caused widespread damage.

The succession of earthquakes in Pakistan, Venezuela and the Philippines highlights the continuing seismic risks faced by countries located along major tectonic plate boundaries, with authorities closely monitoring aftershocks and assessing damage while rescue and relief operations continue.

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