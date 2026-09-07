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Amazon cargo plane overruns Miami runway, kills at least five

Amazon cargo plane overruns Miami runway, kills at least five

The aircraft overran the runway at about 2 p.m. after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The flight was operated by 21 Air, a North Carolina-based cargo carrier.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 7:21 PM IST
Amazon cargo plane overruns Miami runway, kills at least fiveAmazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)

At least five people were killed after an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday and burst into flames after striking vehicles, The Associated Press reported.

The aircraft overran the runway at about 2 p.m. after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The flight was operated by 21 Air, a North Carolina-based cargo carrier.

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Three people were critically injured and two others were hospitalised with less severe injuries, Miami-Dade County officials said. It was also not clear whether those killed were on the plane or in the vehicles the aircraft struck.

Pilot, Copilot Trapped

The crash trapped the pilot and copilot in the cockpit, Miami-Dade Rescue Fire Chief Ray Jadallah was quoted as saying by AP. Some people were also trapped inside cars, while another person was trapped under a vehicle.

The aircraft appeared to be resting on its belly and was largely intact despite the fire, the report said.

Fire crews were still dealing with a fuel leak several hours after the crash, Jadallah said.

The crash halted flights at the busy airport for much of the afternoon. About 250 flights were delayed by late Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware.

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32-Year-Old Boeing 767

The aircraft was a 32-year-old Boeing 767 that was originally built to carry passengers. It flew for several airlines for more than two decades before being converted into a cargo plane in 2015, according to Flightradar24.

Amazon said it would cooperate with the investigation. "We're heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today's incident at Miami International Airport," the company said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss."

Jackson Lee, who runs an electronics shop near the crash site, told AP that he went outside with four colleagues after the crash and saw smoke rising near the airport's fences. "We hear planes taking off and landing every five minutes. I thought I'd got used to it," Lee said. "I never thought it could come this close to us."

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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 7:19 PM IST
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