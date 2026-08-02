Another attack in Hormuz: Tanker carrying Qatar LNG struck, blackout reported

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VESSEL HIT, BLACKOUT REPORTED

The shipping manager of the Gaslog Shanghai confirmed that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, causing a blackout on board, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

"No one was hurt, and the fire caused by the projectile was extinguished," the spokeswoman said.

The carrier reportedly loaded an LNG cargo in Qatar around July 27 and stopped transmitting its tracking signal on July 31 near the western entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel appears not to have been transmitting a signal when it was hit.

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The latest incident comes as the conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt LNG traffic through Hormuz, a waterway that carries about one-fifth of global LNG flows.

Bloomberg noted that in early July, a Qatari LNG tanker was also struck near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the world's second-largest LNG exporter to suspend shipments through the route for three weeks.

On Saturday, UKMTO issued a separate alert saying another tanker had reported seeing an explosion in the water nearby. The vessel was not damaged.

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SERIES OF ATTACKS

The Gaslog Shanghai incident follows another attack involving a vessel managed by the same company.

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Earlier this week, the Gaslog Salem LNG carrier was struck by a drone while docked at Egypt's northern port of Damietta, according to security firms cited by Bloomberg. No group has claimed responsibility for that attack.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Iran warned this weekend that it would retaliate decisively if the US ‌follows through on President Donald Trump's threats of fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's comments came just hours after Kuwait's army said it destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several vital facilities.