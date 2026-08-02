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Another attack in Hormuz: Tanker carrying Qatar LNG struck, blackout reported

Another attack in Hormuz: Tanker carrying Qatar LNG struck, blackout reported

The carrier reportedly loaded an LNG cargo in Qatar around July 27 and stopped transmitting its tracking signal on July 31 near the western entrance to the Strait of Hormuz

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 7:33 AM IST
Another attack in Hormuz: Tanker carrying Qatar LNG struck, blackout reportedQatar LNG shipment struck in Strait of Hormuz (Representational image)

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker carrying a cargo from Qatar was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing the vessel's operator and security intelligence firms.

The security consultancies Vanguard Tech and Marisks identified the vessel as the Gaslog Shanghai LNG tanker. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had earlier alerted that a vessel was struck overnight in the Strait of Hormuz off the Omani coast but did not identify the ship. UKMTO said there had been no environmental impact.

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VESSEL HIT, BLACKOUT REPORTED

The shipping manager of the Gaslog Shanghai confirmed that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, causing a blackout on board, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

"No one was hurt, and the fire caused by the projectile was extinguished," the spokeswoman said.

The carrier reportedly loaded an LNG cargo in Qatar around July 27 and stopped transmitting its tracking signal on July 31 near the western entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel appears not to have been transmitting a signal when it was hit.

Must Watch: Oil Shock Looms As Hormuz Crisis Meets Houthi Threat To Bab El-Mandeb Shipping Route

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The latest incident comes as the conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt LNG traffic through Hormuz, a waterway that carries about one-fifth of global LNG flows.

Bloomberg noted that in early July, a Qatari LNG tanker was also struck near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the world's second-largest LNG exporter to suspend shipments through the route for three weeks.

On Saturday, UKMTO issued a separate alert saying another tanker had reported seeing an explosion in the water nearby. The vessel was not damaged.

Don't Miss: Beyond Strait of Hormuz & Red Sea: This Asian waterway is the world's most critical trade chokepoint

SERIES OF ATTACKS

The Gaslog Shanghai incident follows another attack involving a vessel managed by the same company.

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Earlier this week, the Gaslog Salem LNG carrier was struck by a drone while docked at Egypt's northern port of Damietta, according to security firms cited by Bloomberg. No group has claimed responsibility for that attack.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Iran warned this weekend that it would retaliate decisively if the US ‌follows through on President Donald Trump's threats of fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's comments came just hours after Kuwait's army said it destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several vital facilities.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 2, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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