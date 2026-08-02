Multi-cap mutual funds attract over ₹18,000 cr in H1 2026 as investors bet on diversified equity exposure

Overall inflows stood at ₹1,995 crore in January, ₹1,934 crore in February, ₹2,982 crore in March, ₹3,806 crore in April, ₹2,291 crore in May and ₹3,070 crore in June, taking the cumulative figure to more than ₹18,000 crore.
Why investors are choosing multi-cap funds
Multi-cap funds invest across companies of different market capitalisations, allowing investors to participate in multiple segments of the equity market through a single scheme.
Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, multi-cap funds must invest a minimum of 25% each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The remaining allocation can be managed at the fund manager's discretion, enabling different strategies depending on market conditions and sector opportunities.
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The mandatory diversification requirement distinguishes multi-cap funds from flexi-cap funds, where fund managers have complete flexibility to allocate assets across market capitalisations.
H1 2026 Multi-cap Mutual Fund Inflows
|Month (2026)
|Net Inflow
|January
|₹1,995 crore
|February
|₹1,934 crore
|March
|₹2,982 crore
|April
|₹3,806 crore
|May
|₹2,291 crore
|June
|₹3,070 crore
|Total (Jan–Jun)
|₹18,077 crore
Top Performing Multi-cap Mutual Funds (1-Year Returns*)
|Fund
|1-Year Return
|Groww Multicap Direct
|15.38%
|Trust MF Multicap Direct
|15.18%
|Bank of India Multicap Direct
|13.18%
|Union Multicap Direct
|10.24%
|Tata Multicap Direct
|9.95%
July performance beats benchmark
The category also witnessed broad-based positive momentum in July, according to performance data compiled by FinAlpha.
The NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI, used as a reference benchmark, gained 2.00% during the month. However, several multi-cap funds comfortably outperformed it.
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund topped the July performance chart with a 6.80% return. It was followed by PGIM India Multi Cap Fund (3.14%), WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund (3.08%), Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund (2.83%) and Axis Multicap Fund (2.79%).
Other schemes including UTI Multi Cap, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap, Mirae Asset Multi Cap, Edelweiss Multi Cap and Sundaram Multi Cap Fund also delivered gains of more than 2%, reflecting broad-based strength across the category.
Only a few schemes ended the month in negative territory. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 0.90%, while ITI Multi Cap Fund slipped 0.11%.
Top Performing Multi-cap Funds in July 2026
|Fund
|July Return
|Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund
|6.80%
|PGIM India Multi Cap Fund
|3.14%
|WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund
|3.08%
|Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund
|2.83%
|Axis Multicap Fund
|2.79%
|UTI Multi Cap Fund
|2.78%
|NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI (Benchmark)
|2.00%
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Despite the strong July showing, one-year returns continue to differ across schemes. According to Value Research data as of July 28, 2026, Groww Multicap Direct was the best-performing fund over the past year with a return of 15.38%, followed by Trust MF Multicap Direct (15.18%) and Bank of India Multicap Direct (13.18%).
Not all schemes generated positive one-year returns. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 9.19%, while SBI Multicap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund and Invesco India Multicap Fund also posted negative returns over the period.
What investors should keep in mind
Financial planners say multi-cap funds can be suitable for long-term investors seeking diversified equity exposure across market segments. However, because they are required to maintain meaningful exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks, they may experience higher volatility than funds focused primarily on large-cap companies.
Experts advise investors to evaluate their financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite before choosing a scheme, rather than relying solely on recent performance rankings, as returns can change significantly across market cycles.Not every fund delivered positive returns during the period. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 9.19%, while SBI Multicap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund and Invesco India Multicap Fund also generated negative one-year returns, highlighting that fund selection remains important even within the same category.
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