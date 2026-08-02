Multi-cap mutual funds attract over ₹18,000 cr in H1 2026 as investors bet on diversified equity exposure

Overall inflows stood at ₹1,995 crore in January, ₹1,934 crore in February, ₹2,982 crore in March, ₹3,806 crore in April, ₹2,291 crore in May and ₹3,070 crore in June, taking the cumulative figure to more than ₹18,000 crore.

Why investors are choosing multi-cap funds

Multi-cap funds invest across companies of different market capitalisations, allowing investors to participate in multiple segments of the equity market through a single scheme.

Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, multi-cap funds must invest a minimum of 25% each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The remaining allocation can be managed at the fund manager's discretion, enabling different strategies depending on market conditions and sector opportunities.

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The mandatory diversification requirement distinguishes multi-cap funds from flexi-cap funds, where fund managers have complete flexibility to allocate assets across market capitalisations.

H1 2026 Multi-cap Mutual Fund Inflows

Month (2026) Net Inflow January ₹1,995 crore February ₹1,934 crore March ₹2,982 crore April ₹3,806 crore May ₹2,291 crore June ₹3,070 crore Total (Jan–Jun) ₹18,077 crore

Top Performing Multi-cap Mutual Funds (1-Year Returns*)

Fund 1-Year Return Groww Multicap Direct 15.38% Trust MF Multicap Direct 15.18% Bank of India Multicap Direct 13.18% Union Multicap Direct 10.24% Tata Multicap Direct 9.95%

July performance beats benchmark

The category also witnessed broad-based positive momentum in July, according to performance data compiled by FinAlpha.

The NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI, used as a reference benchmark, gained 2.00% during the month. However, several multi-cap funds comfortably outperformed it.

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Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund topped the July performance chart with a 6.80% return. It was followed by PGIM India Multi Cap Fund (3.14%), WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund (3.08%), Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund (2.83%) and Axis Multicap Fund (2.79%).

Other schemes including UTI Multi Cap, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap, Mirae Asset Multi Cap, Edelweiss Multi Cap and Sundaram Multi Cap Fund also delivered gains of more than 2%, reflecting broad-based strength across the category.

Only a few schemes ended the month in negative territory. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 0.90%, while ITI Multi Cap Fund slipped 0.11%.

Top Performing Multi-cap Funds in July 2026

Fund July Return Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund 6.80% PGIM India Multi Cap Fund 3.14% WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund 3.08% Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund 2.83% Axis Multicap Fund 2.79% UTI Multi Cap Fund 2.78% NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI (Benchmark) 2.00%

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Despite the strong July showing, one-year returns continue to differ across schemes. According to Value Research data as of July 28, 2026, Groww Multicap Direct was the best-performing fund over the past year with a return of 15.38%, followed by Trust MF Multicap Direct (15.18%) and Bank of India Multicap Direct (13.18%).

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Not all schemes generated positive one-year returns. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 9.19%, while SBI Multicap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund and Invesco India Multicap Fund also posted negative returns over the period.

What investors should keep in mind

Financial planners say multi-cap funds can be suitable for long-term investors seeking diversified equity exposure across market segments. However, because they are required to maintain meaningful exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks, they may experience higher volatility than funds focused primarily on large-cap companies.

Experts advise investors to evaluate their financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite before choosing a scheme, rather than relying solely on recent performance rankings, as returns can change significantly across market cycles.Not every fund delivered positive returns during the period. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 9.19%, while SBI Multicap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund and Invesco India Multicap Fund also generated negative one-year returns, highlighting that fund selection remains important even within the same category.

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