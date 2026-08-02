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Multi-cap mutual funds attract over ₹18,000 cr in H1 2026 as investors bet on diversified equity exposure

Multi-cap mutual funds attract over ₹18,000 cr in H1 2026 as investors bet on diversified equity exposure

Multi-cap mutual funds continued to attract strong investor interest in the first half of 2026, receiving net inflows of over ₹18,077 crore despite mixed returns across schemes. The category's diversified investment approach and mandatory allocation across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks have kept it in focus among long-term equity investors.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 7:15 AM IST
Multi-cap mutual funds attract over ₹18,000 cr in H1 2026 as investors bet on diversified equity exposureAccording to AMFI data, the category recorded positive net inflows in every month during the six-month period. April emerged as the strongest month with net investments of ₹3,806 crore, followed by June at ₹3,070 crore and March at ₹2,982 crore.

Multi-cap mutual funds continued to witness strong investor interest in the first half of 2026, attracting net inflows of more than ₹18,077 crore between January and June despite mixed returns across schemes. The steady inflows suggest investors are increasingly turning to diversified equity funds that offer exposure across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks amid an evolving market environment.

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According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the category recorded positive net inflows in every month during the six-month period. April emerged as the strongest month with net investments of ₹3,806 crore, followed by June at ₹3,070 crore and March at ₹2,982 crore.

Overall inflows stood at ₹1,995 crore in January, ₹1,934 crore in February, ₹2,982 crore in March, ₹3,806 crore in April, ₹2,291 crore in May and ₹3,070 crore in June, taking the cumulative figure to more than ₹18,000 crore.

Why investors are choosing multi-cap funds

Multi-cap funds invest across companies of different market capitalisations, allowing investors to participate in multiple segments of the equity market through a single scheme.

Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, multi-cap funds must invest a minimum of 25% each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The remaining allocation can be managed at the fund manager's discretion, enabling different strategies depending on market conditions and sector opportunities.

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The mandatory diversification requirement distinguishes multi-cap funds from flexi-cap funds, where fund managers have complete flexibility to allocate assets across market capitalisations.

H1 2026 Multi-cap Mutual Fund Inflows 

Month (2026) Net Inflow
January ₹1,995 crore
February ₹1,934 crore
March ₹2,982 crore
April ₹3,806 crore
May ₹2,291 crore
June ₹3,070 crore
Total (Jan–Jun) ₹18,077 crore

Top Performing Multi-cap Mutual Funds (1-Year Returns*)

Fund 1-Year Return
Groww Multicap Direct 15.38%
Trust MF Multicap Direct 15.18%
Bank of India Multicap Direct 13.18%
Union Multicap Direct 10.24%
Tata Multicap Direct 9.95%

July performance beats benchmark

The category also witnessed broad-based positive momentum in July, according to performance data compiled by FinAlpha.

The NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI, used as a reference benchmark, gained 2.00% during the month. However, several multi-cap funds comfortably outperformed it.

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Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund topped the July performance chart with a 6.80% return. It was followed by PGIM India Multi Cap Fund (3.14%), WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund (3.08%), Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund (2.83%) and Axis Multicap Fund (2.79%).

Other schemes including UTI Multi Cap, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap, Mirae Asset Multi Cap, Edelweiss Multi Cap and Sundaram Multi Cap Fund also delivered gains of more than 2%, reflecting broad-based strength across the category.

Only a few schemes ended the month in negative territory. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 0.90%, while ITI Multi Cap Fund slipped 0.11%.

Top Performing Multi-cap Funds in July 2026

Fund July Return
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund 6.80%
PGIM India Multi Cap Fund 3.14%
WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund 3.08%
Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund 2.83%
Axis Multicap Fund 2.79%
UTI Multi Cap Fund 2.78%
NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI (Benchmark) 2.00%

ALSO READ: Large-cap stocks may be set for a comeback: Here's why Axis Mutual Fund is bullishOne-year returns remain mixed

Despite the strong July showing, one-year returns continue to differ across schemes. According to Value Research data as of July 28, 2026, Groww Multicap Direct was the best-performing fund over the past year with a return of 15.38%, followed by Trust MF Multicap Direct (15.18%) and Bank of India Multicap Direct (13.18%).

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Not all schemes generated positive one-year returns. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 9.19%, while SBI Multicap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund and Invesco India Multicap Fund also posted negative returns over the period.

What investors should keep in mind

Financial planners say multi-cap funds can be suitable for long-term investors seeking diversified equity exposure across market segments. However, because they are required to maintain meaningful exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks, they may experience higher volatility than funds focused primarily on large-cap companies.

Experts advise investors to evaluate their financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite before choosing a scheme, rather than relying solely on recent performance rankings, as returns can change significantly across market cycles.Not every fund delivered positive returns during the period. Samco Multi Cap Fund declined 9.19%, while SBI Multicap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund and Invesco India Multicap Fund also generated negative one-year returns, highlighting that fund selection remains important even within the same category.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026 7:15 AM IST
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