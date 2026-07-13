Bangkok pub fire kills 27, injures 63: Smoke from circuit breaker gave seconds to escape

Just after midnight on Monday, fire tore through a pub in northern Bangkok with terrifying speed, killing at least 27 people and leaving 63 others injured before firefighters could bring it under control. Twenty-two of those injured are in critical condition, Bangkok's Governor confirmed.

The blaze erupted at the Na Ladprao pub and spread through the venue in minutes, trapping many inside, according to Associated Press. Videos shared by first responders showed flames pouring from the entrance of the building as patrons desperately rushed out, while thick black smoke made escape routes nearly impossible to navigate for those still inside.

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Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site after the fire was extinguished and confirmed the death toll. Survivors were taken to hospitals in the vicinity for treatment.

What witnesses said

Speaking to reporters, Anutin said a musician who had been performing at the venue told him he noticed smoke rising from a circuit breaker near the stage moments before the electricity suddenly cut out. An explosion followed shortly afterwards, and thick smoke spread rapidly through the pub, leaving people with little time to react.

The Prime Minister said many of the victims were found near the restrooms at the back of the building, suggesting they had tried to escape toward the rear of the venue as the flames and smoke advanced. Firefighters worked for around 30 minutes before bringing the blaze under control.

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Images from inside the pub afterwards showed badly burnt furniture, blackened walls, and extensive fire damage throughout the building.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

A pattern of deadly venue fires in Thailand

The Bangkok tragedy is among the deadliest entertainment venue fires the country has seen in recent years. In 2022, a fire at a music pub in eastern Thailand killed 14 people and injured dozens. Before that, on New Year's Day in 2009, a blaze at Bangkok's Santika nightclub killed 66 people and injured more than 200, a disaster investigators later attributed to an indoor fireworks display.