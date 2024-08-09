Bangladesh crisis: More than 7,200 Indian students have returned in past few weeks

Bangladesh unrest: Over 7,200 Indian students have returned from the neighbouring country back to India in the past couple of weeks owing to the unrest that has culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and her subsequent fleeing from Bangladesh.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response in the Rajya Sabha, said that there are about 19,000 Indian citizens in Bangladesh, including over 9,000 students.

Singh was responding to a question on the number of Indians living in Bangladesh for the purposes of business or education, and whether any special campaign has been started to evacuate them from the violence-hit country. He was also responding to a question on the number of citizens that have been brought back to the country.

Students from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam, have been brought back from Bangladesh. Singh also said that a state-wise list of Indian nationals who have "voluntarily departed from Bangladesh is not maintained by our Mission and Posts in Bangladesh."

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna are assisting in the voluntary return of Indian nationals. They are coordinating with Bangladeshi authorities for the safety and security of these nationals during their stay and movement to airports and land ports along the India-Bangladesh border.

"Ministry of External Affairs has also been coordinating with relevant Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens arriving at land ports and airports. Over 7,200 Indian students have returned to India till 01 August 2024, starting from 18 July 2024," Singh said.

In a response to a separate question about the growing Chinese influence on India's neighbouring countries, Singh stated that the government is aware of all activities in India's neighbourhood that impact its interests. He mentioned that the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' guides India's approach to its neighbours, resulting in outcome-oriented engagements, strong development partnerships, and various forms of connectivity. Singh emphasised that India's relations with its neighbours are independent of their relations with third countries. The government remains vigilant and takes necessary measures to safeguard national security.