Bipartisan Backlash: 6 US senators demand Trump admin reverse course on Russian diesel plan

The group of six senators leading the protest includes Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and John Curtis of Utah, alongside Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

“Congress was clear: the U.S. should not import oil from Russia until it ends its aggression against Ukraine and ceases threats against our NATO allies,” the six senators wrote in a joint statement. “President Trump's decision to allow Russian diesel imports to the U.S. runs directly counter to that law.”

MUST READ | 'Don't break it': Trump announces immediate 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine

The brewing standoff highlights the tension between domestic economic pressures and foreign policy objectives as the administration weighs methods to ease fuel costs for consumers. Critics maintain that any relief found through Russian energy supplies comes at too high a diplomatic cost, undercutting a united front against Moscow.

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Trump's Russian oil deal and 'energy ceasefire'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on October 11 announced an immediate "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, saying both sides had agreed.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US news site Axios that Trump's announcement "was news for me". "But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree," he said. Earlier on October 11, Zelensky said Ukraine would stop striking Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

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DON'T MISS | Russia to supply diesel to US amid fuel crisis; Zelenskyy says deal will prolong Ukraine war

On October 10, Trump announced that Russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel to the United States and global markets, as his administration seeks to curb rising fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Zelenskyy had criticised the proposed arrangement, arguing that it would provide Moscow with additional resources to sustain its war against Ukraine.