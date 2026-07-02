Buffett delays annual donation to Gates Foundation amid questions over its Epstein links: Report

Warren Buffett has donated to the Gates Foundation every year since 2006. This year, that may change.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with his plans, reported that the billionaire investor is delaying his annual midyear donation and may hold off until his Thanksgiving letter later this year. The reported pause comes as questions about the Gates Foundation's historical links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein remain unresolved.

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Last June, Buffett made his largest-ever single donation, $6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares split across five charities, with the bulk going to the Gates Foundation. His giving to the foundation stretches back nearly two decades: in 2006, he gave the organisation 500,000 Berkshire shares, then valued at $1.5 billion. Over the years, those contributions have added up to $48 billion in total, according to the Journal. Buffett's current net worth stands at an estimated $146.7 billion, making him the tenth richest person in the world, per Forbes.

According to the Journal's report, Buffett and his aides have been in contact with the foundation's leadership to learn more about its connections to Epstein. In March, Buffett told CNBC that he had not spoken with Bill Gates since the release of the Epstein files, which shed light on the Microsoft founder's relationship with the late sex offender. Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

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What the Gates Foundation has said about Epstein

The foundation issued a statement earlier this year following the Department of Justice's release of records linked to Epstein. "On the basis of Epstein's claims that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources for global health and development, a small number of foundation employees interacted with Epstein to try to secure this potential funding. Ultimately, the foundation did not pursue any collaboration with Epstein and no fund was ever created. At no time were financial payments made by the foundation to Epstein, nor was he employed by the foundation at any time."

In April, the foundation went further, announcing it had commissioned an external review to assess its past engagement with Epstein and examine its current policies for vetting new philanthropic partnerships. The review was initiated in March by foundation CEO Mark Suzman, with support from Gates and the Governing Board. No timeline for its completion has been shared.

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Gates speaks to Congress

Earlier this month, Gates gave closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee about his relationship with Epstein. In his opening remarks, Gates said he had "never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct." He added that he was "deeply sorry" for lending Epstein credibility through their association and acknowledged he "should never have met with Epstein in the first place."

Gates has also admitted to two affairs during his marriage to ex-wife Melinda French Gates, and acknowledged that Epstein was aware of those relationships. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The Gates Foundation has not commented on Buffett's reported decision to delay his donation.