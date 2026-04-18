'Can't set a date': Iran holds off on US talks, says framework alignment is key

The fragile diplomatic process between Iran and the United States remains in limbo, with no date set for the next round of peace talks after the first high-level meeting in Islamabad ended without agreement. Iranian officials say progress hinges on establishing a clear framework before negotiations can resume.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed that both sides must first align on the structure and scope of discussions. “Until we agree on the framework, we cannot set a date,” he said, underlining Tehran’s reluctance to engage in talks that could collapse and escalate tensions further.

'Framework first, talks later'

The stalled negotiations mark the highest-level engagement between Tehran and Washington since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Despite the setback, Iran has reiterated its commitment to diplomacy, with Khatibzadeh emphasising that premature talks without groundwork could prove counterproductive.

“We do not want to enter into any negotiation or meeting that is destined to fail,” he said, adding that both sides are currently focused on building a “framework of understanding” as a prerequisite for meaningful dialogue.

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Regional push for breakthrough

Efforts to revive negotiations are being actively supported by regional players. Pakistan has taken a central mediating role, with Field Marshal Asim Munir holding extensive discussions with Iranian leadership in Tehran, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in parallel diplomatic outreach.

Egypt and Turkey have also joined the mediation push. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said efforts were intensifying to secure a final agreement, warning that the prolonged conflict is affecting not just the region but the global community.

“We hope to reach an agreement in the coming days,” Abdelatty said, signaling cautious optimism amid ongoing diplomatic activity.

Tensions persist over military threats

Despite diplomatic overtures, tensions remain high. Iran dismissed US threats of further military action, criticizing what it described as inconsistent messaging from Washington. Khatibzadeh took aim at US President Donald Trump, pointing to his frequent and sometimes contradictory social media statements.

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“The American side tweets a lot, talks a lot… sometimes confusing, sometimes contradictory,” he said, suggesting that such communication complicates trust-building efforts.

Iran has also reaffirmed its stance against external pressure, vowing to defend its sovereignty while maintaining that diplomacy remains its preferred path forward.

Strait of Hormuz dispute adds to strain

A major sticking point continues to be the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments. Iran rejected US accusations that it is threatening maritime security, insisting it has facilitated safe passage for commercial vessels in line with ceasefire arrangements tied to the Israel-Lebanon conflict.

However, Tehran accused Washington of undermining these efforts, particularly by issuing conflicting statements about navigation access. Iranian officials warned that any violation of ceasefire terms or failure to honour commitments could trigger consequences.