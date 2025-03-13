‘Chickens have come home to roost for Pakistan’: Geostrategist on Jaffar Express hijack in Balochistan

Geostrategist and columnist, Brahma Chellaney, commenting on the Pakistan train siege by militants in Balochistan said that it has all come full circle for Pakistan that “employs terror groups against neighbouring countries”.

“With the train ambush, the chickens have come home to roost for Pakistan, a longstanding state sponsor of terrorism whose military employs terror groups against neighboring countries,” said Chellaney. “The Baloch problem will persist unless Pakistan begins addressing the root causes of the unrest, including its human-rights abuses and colonial-style rule in Balochistan,” he said in a social media post.

Separatist militant group, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack on Jaffar Express that killed 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers. The Jaffar Express, carrying 440 passengers, was going from Quetta to Peshawar when BLA militants derailed it using explosives and hijacked it near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri in a tunnel 160 kilometres from Quetta.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar also confirmed that the 33 terrorists who held the passengers hostage have been eliminated.

BLA: WHO ARE THEY? WHAT DO THEY WANT?

The BLA is one of the many insurgent groups operating in the area. What was previously a low-level insurgency has now escalated to inflict high tolls of death and injury.

The group has been seeking independence for Balochistan that borders Afghanistan. It believes that the government has been unfairly exploiting Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources for decades. They believe that the resources of Balochistan belong to its people.

The BLA is knowns to have deployed women suicide bombers and has targetting infrastructure and security forces. The group has also accused China of helping the Pakistani government to exploit the province. Beijing has investments in Gwadar deep water port and other projects. Chinese citizens working in the region have been killed by militants and the Beijing consulate in Karachi attacked by them.

Balochistan is a significant part of China's $65 billion investment in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a component of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative. The region hosts crucial mining projects, including Reko Diq, operated by mining giant Barrick Gold, and is considered one of the world's largest gold and copper mines. China also runs a gold and copper mine in the province.

The long-standing insurgency in Balochistan has continued to destabilise the province, which has a population of approximately 15 million, and has raised security concerns regarding Pakistan's plans to tap into its unexplored resources. Balochistan is the largest province in Pakistan by area and also features an extensive Arabian Sea coastline, which is near the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz oil shipping lane.

Islamabad claims that India and Afghanistan support the militants to harm Pakistan's relations with China, a claim both nations have denied.



