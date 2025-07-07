China used its embassies to spread doubt, undermine sales of Rafale after India-Pakistan clash: Report

China reportedly deployed its embassies to spread doubt about the performance of Rafale jets, made in France, after the India and Pakistan clash this May. The military action between India and Pakistan – the most serious confrontation in years – saw both sides deploy their air power for combat.

According to a report in The Associated Press, French military and intelligence officials have implicated Beijing for attempting to crash the sales as well as affect the reputation of France’s flagship fighter.

Defence attaches in China’s foreign embassies attempted to undermine the sales of Rafale and persuade countries that have already ordered the jets not to buy them. They encouraged these countries and other potential buyers to opt for China-made jets, as per the French military findings.

Chinese embassy defence attaches have reportedly held meetings with security and defence officials from various countries, promoting Chinese-made weaponry and criticising the performance of Indian Air Force Rafale jets. The defence attaches targeted countries that have already ordered Rafales as well as potential buyers considering the aircraft, according to intelligence sources. French officials became aware of these meetings through reports from the nations approached.

The Ministry of National Defence in Beijing, commenting on the allegations, dismissed them as "pure groundless rumors and slander." The ministry told the news agency that China maintains a prudent and responsible approach to military exports and contributes constructively to regional and global peace and stability.

Since the India and Pakistan clash, France has been fighting a disinformation campaign against the Rafale. Pakistan claimed that its jets downed three Indian Rafale, which, France has said, has raised questions from other countries about the performance of the planes.

India has not acknowledged the number but said it suffered losses.

French officials say they have been battling a concerted campaign of Rafale-bashing and disinformation, spread by Pakistan and its ally, China. Many of these posts showed manipulated images of supposed Rafale debris. The officials, however, have said that they were unable to link the online misinformation directly with the Chinese government.