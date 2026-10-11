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'Completely unacceptable': India slams Riyadh airport attack which left 12 dead, over 300 injured

'Completely unacceptable': India slams Riyadh airport attack which left 12 dead, over 300 injured

In a strong official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared: “We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property.” 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 2:56 PM IST
'Completely unacceptable': India slams Riyadh airport attack which left 12 dead, over 300 injuredReiterating solidarity with the kingdom, New Delhi voiced support for the government and people of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding their sovereignty, while expressing hope that peace and normalcy would soon return to the region.

India strongly condemns Riyadh airport missile strike, calling repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure completely unacceptable.

India has strongly condemned the deadly missile strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, denouncing the escalation as "completely unacceptable." The attack killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others, marking the deadliest assault in Saudi Arabia in over a decade.

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The missile struck the airport complex housing domestic terminals 3 and 4, sparking chaos as emergency crews rushed scores of casualties to hospitals. The casualties included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and individuals from the US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, and Egypt. Two prior strikes earlier in the week had already caused extensive damage and casualties at the aviation hub.

In a strong official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared: “We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property.”

The ministry added, "The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."

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Reiterating solidarity with the kingdom, New Delhi voiced support for the government and people of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding their sovereignty, while expressing hope that peace and normalcy would soon return to the region. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington is weighing whether to join Riyadh's military campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis following the latest violence.

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Published on: Oct 11, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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