'Don’t see any other...': Pakistan refuses to de-escalate, Khawaja Asif warns of imminent war with India

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, with repeated cross-border skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has suggested that the only remaining option for Islamabad may be a full-scale war with its neighbour.

In an interview with a Pakistani media outlet, Asif stated, "We don’t see any other available means other than this option (war) due to the aggressive actions adopted by India in the last four days. We have tried to de-escalate the situation, but the chances of that seem minimal. We have to pay them back in the same coin."

The minister made it clear that the prospect of war is imminent, adding that there should be no doubts about its proximity. However, he refrained from providing specifics on how Pakistan’s military would approach the conflict.

In parallel, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s military confirmed on Friday that it would not seek to de-escalate tensions with India following consecutive days of missile, artillery, and drone attacks.

According to the Indian military, Pakistan has launched 300 to 400 Turkish SONGAR drones across 36 locations, stretching from Leh to Sir Creek, targeting military installations. The Indian armed forces successfully downed many of these drones using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

In an earlier statement that drew widespread condemnation, Asif had suggested that madrassa students might be mobilized as a "second line of defence" amid growing tensions with India. Speaking in the National Assembly, Asif acknowledged that young religious school students could be enlisted for security and war efforts, raising significant concerns about the potential exploitation and radicalization of children in the conflict.

Moreover, in an interview with Sky News in April, Asif admitted that Pakistan had supported terrorist groups in the past, a statement that confirmed longstanding accusations of Pakistan’s role in harboring terrorists. "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades... That was a mistake, and we suffered for that," he said, acknowledging the country’s controversial history in international conflict.