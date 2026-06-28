Europe's heatwave is a great booster for this Chinese product. Here's why

As record-breaking heatwaves sweep across Europe, Chinese air conditioner makers are running factories around the clock to meet a sharp rise in demand for portable cooling units. Manufacturers are rushing shipments to Europe in an effort to capitalise on what remains of the peak summer season, as soaring temperatures push consumers to seek alternatives to traditional air-conditioning systems.

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Chinese home appliance giant Midea told the Global Times that its air conditioner plant in Shunde, Guangdong Province, is operating around the clock to increase production of its PortaSplit models. The units are being transported to Europe via China-Europe freight trains to ensure they arrive before the end of the summer.

"We have seen robust sales growth in parts of Western Europe. Our air conditioner sales in markets with relatively low air conditioner penetration, including France, Spain, Germany and the UK all posted a year-on-year increase of more than 70 percent," Midea said.

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Midea is not alone. Chinese appliance makers Gree and TCL have also stepped up production of similar portable air conditioners, according to Chinese business outlet Yicai.

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Why Europe is buying portable ACs

The surge in demand comes as Europe experiences one of its hottest starts to summer on record. Temperatures reached new June highs in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands on Friday, while the death toll linked to the heatwave continued to rise in Spain and France, according to the BBC.

Unlike many parts of Asia, Europe has historically had low air-conditioning penetration. In cities such as Paris, strict heritage rules prevent residents from drilling into building facades to install conventional split air conditioners. Even where installation is permitted, professional fitting often costs more than the appliance itself, discouraging many households from investing in cooling systems.

That has created an opening for portable split air conditioners, which require little or no structural modification. The products have attracted considerable attention online, with many European consumers praising Chinese-made cooling devices for their affordability and ease of use.

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One German user even created a website to help shoppers track the availability of Midea's PortaSplit units across Europe. Another user wrote that they spent two days searching across the EU before driving 200 kilometres to buy the last available unit, by which time its price had already increased by 100 euros.

China's export advantage

China's dominance in the sector extends well beyond this summer. According to Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) data, China exported air conditioners worth $27.2 billion in 2025, accounting for nearly 40 percent of global exports.

The heatwave has also boosted demand for a wider range of Chinese-made cooling products, including fan-equipped sun hats, handheld fans and cooling blankets.

"The massive popularity of Chinese portable split air conditioners and other cooling products stems from consumer demand and innovative product design tailored for local demand, and against the backdrop of the record heatwaves across Europe, user-friendly Chinese cooling products effectively fill critical gaps in the regional market and meet the urgent needs of local residents," Liu Dingding, an internet commentator, told the Global Times.

Trade tensions remain

China's manufacturing strength also leaves it well placed to meet Europe's growing appetite for cooling products, according to Cui Hongjian, a professor at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University.

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"China, with its complete industrial chain and strong manufacturing competitiveness, offers complementary trade advantages to Europe and should have no problem meeting growing demand from Europe," Cui said.

"But unlike before, Europe is now adopting toward protectionist measures in its trade with China," Cui said, adding that the EU ought to discard protectionist actions, respect market rules and consumers' independent choices, and uphold open, inclusive bilateral trade cooperation to unlock win-win development for both European consumers and Chinese manufacturers.