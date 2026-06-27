Europe's heatwave far from over: Second heat dome could send temperatures soaring to 46°C in July

Europe may barely have time to recover from its first major heatwave of the summer before another — and potentially more dangerous — heat dome settles over the continent. Weather models are increasingly pointing to a second prolonged spell of extreme heat in early July, with forecasters warning that this event could last significantly longer than the one that scorched western Europe in late June.

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Unlike the first heat dome, which brought intense but relatively short-lived heat, the next system is expected to evolve into an Omega blocking pattern — a stubborn high-pressure configuration that can lock weather systems in place for days.

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Meteorologists say such a setup could trap hot air over large parts of western and central Europe for nearly a week or longer, dramatically increasing heat stress, wildfire danger and pressure on power infrastructure.

Why the second heat dome is more worrying

Latest projections from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) indicate that another powerful ridge of high pressure could develop between July 7 and July 10, stretching across western Europe.

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ECMWF has recently been signalling another anomalous plume towards early July - the risk remains uncertain however, we may have another potential thundery period if instability can build in pic.twitter.com/oqh1AsAkqa — Skies Of The UK (@SkiesOfTheUK) June 27, 2026

The key concern is not just the intensity of the heat but its persistence. An Omega block, named after the Greek letter because of its shape in the upper atmosphere, prevents cooler weather systems from moving in. As a result, hot, dry air remains trapped beneath the high-pressure system, allowing temperatures to climb day after day.

Meteorologists say this setup has repeatedly emerged over Europe since late May, contributing first to the late-May heatwave and then to the historic late-June event.

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Dry soils could amplify temperatures

One of the biggest differences this time is the condition of Europe's landscape.

The June heatwave has already left large parts of western Europe with severely depleted soil moisture. Normally, some of the Sun's energy is used to evaporate water from the ground, providing a natural cooling effect. With soils now much drier, far more energy will instead go into heating the land and the air above it.

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This means temperatures could rise faster, remain elevated for longer, and push closer to all-time records.

Temperatures that could challenge records

Forecast models currently indicate exceptionally high temperatures across several countries if the heat dome develops as projected:

Spain and Portugal: Inland regions, especially Andalusia, could see temperatures reaching 44°C to 46°C, threatening July temperature records.

France: Southwestern France is once again expected to become the centre of the heat dome, with temperatures of 43°C to 45°C possible.

Germany and the Benelux countries: Inland areas may experience 38°C to 41°C, with cities becoming even hotter because of the urban heat island effect.

Southern England: London and surrounding regions could face temperatures between 34°C and 37°C, well above seasonal averages.

While exact values may change as the forecast is refined, meteorologists say confidence is increasing that another widespread period of extreme heat is likely.

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Wildfire, drought and energy concerns

A prolonged heatwave would bring risks extending far beyond high temperatures.

Extended dry and windy conditions are expected to elevate forest fire danger across Spain, France and parts of Italy. Rivers that were already running low after June's heat could decline further, affecting agriculture, navigation and hydropower.

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Electricity demand is also expected to surge as households and businesses rely more heavily on air conditioning, increasing pressure on energy grids already strained by extreme weather.

Public health officials may also face renewed concerns over heat-related illnesses, particularly among older adults, outdoor workers and people with underlying medical conditions.

Europe faces another summer of climate extremes

Europe has emerged as one of the world's fastest-warming continents, with temperatures increasing at roughly twice the global average. Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense by raising baseline temperatures and increasing the likelihood of persistent high-pressure systems.

The warning of a second heat dome comes as Europe is still grappling with the aftermath of an exceptionally intense late-June heatwave that has shattered temperature records, strained healthcare systems and claimed lives across multiple countries.

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Authorities across the continent have reported hundreds of heat-related deaths, with Spain alone recording at least 212 fatalities since June 21. Hospitals in France have treated more than 3,000 patients for heat-related illnesses in a single 24-hour period, prompting officials to activate emergency health measures.

In Italy, multiple cities remain under the highest heat alerts, while Germany, Denmark, Switzerland and the Czech Republic have all set or matched all-time June temperature records as the heat spread eastward.